Mukesh Ambani: Donald Trump may be a blessing in disguise for India’s IT industry

Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, on Wednesday said that election fo Donald Trump as the president of United States can be a blessing in disguise for India’s IT industry. “Trump may be a blessing in disguise for domestic IT industry to focus on home market,” said Ambani. He added that the Indian industry should not get influenced by the changes in world. “We should remain open to global trade and not be influenced by changes in a world where walls are being built,” said Ambani.

Trump’s immigration order against people from seven Muslim-majority countries was seen as having minor beneficial impact on Indian tech talent and business.

The IT industry lobby Nasscom, meanwhile, said the sector will grow at the lower end of its revised target in fiscal 2017, but deferred guidance for the next financial year by a quarter, as the headwinds rise. Nasscom President R Chandrasekhar conceded there are headwinds on factors like change in policies in the largest market of US under a protectionist Donald Trump regime.

