MTNL turns profitable at R7,825 cr as BSNL shows R7,085 cr loss

State-run telecom firm MTNL has shown profit of Rs 7,825 crore on books for FY14 on account of some write back provisions, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The telecom firm had last posted annual profit of Rs 211.7 crore in FY09.

“MTNL has shown profit of Rs 7,825 crore mainly due to write back of provisions on account of pensionary liabilities and spectrum amortisation costs after decisions of government taken revival of MTNL,” telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

MTNL, which operates in Delhi and Mumbai, had posted a loss of Rs 5,321 crore in the year FY13.

Government in January had approved refund of Rs 4,533.97 crore to MTNL against surrender of broadband spectrum for which it was to pay same amount in 2010.

Along with refund of spectrum, government also approved pension support for MTNL.

On the other hand, telecom PSU BSNL is expected to further narrow loss in FY14. As per the data shared by the minister, provisional loss of BSNL is estimated to be at Rs 7,085 crore in FY14.

BSNL had posted annual loss of Rs 7,884 crore in FY13. The minister said that government is in the process of revival and revitalisation of both public sector units through various short, medium and long term measures.

“The long term measures, including merger of BSNL and MTNL, would attempt to position these PSUs to emerge as market leaders in the converged telecommunication market,” Prasad said.

