MPID Act to be amended to allow govt to procure property of fugitives

The government on Tuesday announced amendments in the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act to enable government agencies to purchase the seized properties of fugitives. An empowered committee to be constituted by the state government will look into the matter and draft the amendments which would be mooted in the ongoing budget session in Maharashtra. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Legislature Assembly.

“The instances of economic offences are more challenging compared to the street crimes. To tackle the economic offences, government had incorporated stringent measures through MPID Act, 1999,” he said.

Over the years, the government has taken initiatives to protect the interest of the people, who are lured by the institutions with fake promises of higher returns, he said. While there is a provision for the auctioning of the seized property, it elicited poor response as individuals or companies feared acquiring fugitives property. The development of such properties was also feared.

He said, “Through amendments we will ensure such properties which remain unauctioned, could be procured by the government institutions such as Mhada. They can be developed for the larger public interest.”

According to Fadnavis, “ Since such properties are identified with some noted criminal or economic offenders, private companies or individual hesitate to participate in the auction.”

He said, “People should be made to realise that there cannot be any non-banking firms or institutions that can multiple their deposits manyfold in weeks or months. People should not fall prey to such false advertisements. When ever such advertisements are brought to the notice of the government, they should suo moto take action.”

