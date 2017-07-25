MPC members to get Rs 1.5 lakh per meeting, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India The Reserve Bank of India

The three government appointed members on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will get a remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh per meeting along with air travel and other reimbursements, according to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBIs) Monetary Policy Process Regulations, 2016.

As per the new norms, the members of the MPC including the RBI Governor will have to observe a “silent period” seven days before and after the rate decision for “utmost confidentiality”.

“Members shall observe a silent or blackout period starting seven days before the voting/decision ray and ending seven days after the day policy is announced. During this period, they will avoid public comment on issues related to monetary policy other than through the MPC’s communication framework,” the RBI said.

The MPC members also cannot reveal outside the committee any confidential information accessed during the monetary policy deliberations, said the regulations.

The six-member MPC, constituted in September 2016, has three persons appointed by the central government while the rest, including the Governor, are from the RBI.

The three government-appointed members on the MPC include Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute, Pami Dua, director at the Delhi School of Economics and Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Apart from RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Deputy Governor Viral V Acharya and Executive Director M D Patra are also part of the committee.

The MPC was formed with the main objective of inflation targeting. Under this new system, the RBI Governor is ex-officio Chairperson. The idea of setting up an MPC was mooted by an RBI-appointed committee led by Patel in February 2014, who was Deputy Governor at that time. As per the norms for MPC, each member has one vote and in case of a tie, the RBI Governor has a casting vote. Presently, the Governor has over-riding powers to accept or reject the recommendation of RBI’s panel on monetary policy.

According to the newly notified regulations for functioning of the committee, the members of the MPC, which has to hold meetings at least four times in a year, are also required to be mindful of any conflict between their personal and public interest while interacting with profit making organisations and making personal financial transactions. The new norms also requires the members to disclose their assets and liabilities and update this information once every year, as per the norms.

“While interacting with profit-making organisations or making personal financial decisions, they shall be mindful of, and weigh carefully, any scope for conflict between personal interest and public interest,” the regulations said.

The regulations also said the schedule of the MPC meetings for the entire fiscal year should be announced in advance. At least 15 days of notice is required for convening a meeting ordinarily, but an emergency meeting can be called with 24 hours notice for each member and technology-enabled arrangements need to be made for even shorter notice period meetings.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App