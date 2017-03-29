Motor insurance: Third party premium to rise from April 1

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has revised motor third party insurance premium of vehicles with effect from April 1, 2017.

For passenger cars above 1,500 cc, the new rate will be Rs 8,630 as against the current rate of Rs 6,164. For cars with engine capacity between 100—1,500 cc, the new insurance rate will be Rs 3,132 as against Rs 2,237. There is no change in the rate for cars below 1,000 cc.

For bikes above 350 cc, the insurance rate will be Rs 1,194 as against Rs 796 and between 150-350 cc, the rate has gone up from Rs 693 to Rs 978.

IRDAI had earlier this month come out with the exposure draft which proposed a 16-50 per cent hike in premiums in various motor segments like two-wheelers and private cars from April 1. IRDA has revisited the premium rates and moderated the rates in some of the categories. While consumers are not happy with a hike in premium rates for third party insurance, the insurance regulator believes that a rise in premium is inevitable.

Third-party motor premium is the only segment in the general insurance sector that’s still regulated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now