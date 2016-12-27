Consultations on, more states hint at leasing agricultural land for other purposes

The view to have separate land laws across different states was reinforced after a meeting of the governing council of the Niti Aayog with state chief ministers in July 2015. The view to have separate land laws across different states was reinforced after a meeting of the governing council of the Niti Aayog with state chief ministers in July 2015.

After two key states — Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh — amended their laws to permit leasing of agricultural land for other purposes, Odisha, Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have also indicated that they could move to allow land-leasing. The Niti Aayog’s Special Cell on Land Policy is currently in the process of holding consultations with these states.

“We are trying to get it implemented with the help of the state governments. Two states have already amended their laws. Apart from that, Telangana is also working on it. Consultation processes are on in other states like Bihar and Karnataka as well,” a Niti Aayog official said.

The Centre’s inability to build a political consensus for its land acquisition law in 2015 notwithstanding, states have gone ahead and taken decisive steps to free-up regulations relating to commercial land. In August, the Gujarat assembly passed a Bill, allowing amendments to the Centre’s 2013 land acquisition Act, including relaxation of the clauses of social impact assessment and need for consent of landowners.

The view to have separate land laws across different states was reinforced after a meeting of the governing council of the Niti Aayog with state chief ministers in July 2015. In April, the think-tank submitted a model land-leasing law to the Centre, and in June this year, it set up a special cell under the chairmanship of T Haque, former head of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, to build consensus with states on the Centre’s land-leasing policy.

Uttar Pradesh, which had earlier banned land-leasing with exceptions granted to landowners among widows, minors, disabled people and defence personnel, made further amendments to the exception clause, effectively allowing agricultural land parcels to be leased to people involved with businesses.

Apart from these states, the Jharkhand government also introduced a bill late last month to amend its land tenancy laws that allow use of agricultural land for non-agricultural use. However, this resulted in protests across the state, especially since the new laws would also govern the tribal regions.

“The issues in Jharkhand are such that the laws cannot be diluted immediately. The model law states that tribal people will be eligible to lease out their land only to other tribals. They should be at least allowed to lease out to tribals. There are people going out who want to lease out their land, there are also people who might need this land. At least that freedom and entitlement should be there,” the aforementioned official said, adding that this suggestion was conveyed to the Jharkhand government.

“Everybody is convinced that there is a need for this, I have observed. States have facts that suggest over 26 million hectare of land is fallow land. Large part of it is mainly due to restrictions on land leasing. If leasing is legalised, people will lease it out automatically. Many tenant farmers are interested in leasing out their land to improve their livelihood,” the official said.

In an interview with The Indian Express in October, Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya said that adopting a model land leasing law was one of the important initiatives taken by the Centre that would reflect in the country’s growth numbers in time to come.

Panagariya, who has been a vocal proponent of land-leasing reforms, had earlier stated that “in the context of the difficulties in land acquisition under the 2013 land acquisition law”, states wanting to facilitate industrialisation could benefit from liberal leasing laws if they eased use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

The report submitted to the government’s think-tank by the committee that prepared the model law had also suggested that it was evident in other countries as well that legalisation of land-leasing has, inter-alia, helped promote agricultural efficiency.

“There is a strong case for legalisation and liberalisation of land leasing as it would help promote agricultural efficiency, equity, occupational diversification and rapid rural transformation. In the past few decades, even socialist countries such as the People’s Republic of China and Vietnam have liberalised agricultural land leasing with significant positive impact on economic growth as well as equity,” the report said.

“Due to legal restrictions, many land owners prefer to keep their lands fallow due to the fear of losing land right if they lease out. Keeping the land fallow results in underutilisation of land and loss of agricultural output. The lifting of ban or restrictions on leasing in such cases will result in better utilisation of the available land and labour and increased farm output,” it added.