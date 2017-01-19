‘Momentum Jharkhand’ to establish as an investment destination

To be inaugurated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the summit will have cricketer and former India captain M S Dhoni as brand ambassador. (Source: Express Photo) To be inaugurated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the summit will have cricketer and former India captain M S Dhoni as brand ambassador. (Source: Express Photo)

The two-day ‘Momentum Jharkhand’ to establish the state as a premier investment destination for both Indian and foreign investors will be held here on February 16 and 17. To be inaugurated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the summit will have cricketer and former India captain M S Dhoni as brand ambassador.

“This is first such initiative since the creation of Jharkhand and it is being conceptualized and executed. About 4,500 investors are expected to come for Momentum Jharkhand,” Jharkhand Industry Secretary Sunil Kumar Burnwal told a press conference here on Thursday. The objective of the global investors’ summit was aimed at attracting investors to the state for the first time, Burnwal said adding earlier investors would come to the state on the strength of its mineral resources.

For the last one year the government has made road shows within the country and abroad as part of this endeavour. “We made 15 new policies…we have natural and human resources,” Burnwal said and added the government will involve all stakeholders for the event. Union Minister of State for Commerce and industry Nirmala Sitaraman would deliver the valedictory address, Burnwall said adding a galaxy of central ministers would grrace the occasion.

They include, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Urban Development and Housing Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Power & Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare S S Ahluwalia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. Other key participants would be policy makers, heads of foreign missions/embassies in India, CEOs of Indian and Multinational companies, industry representatives, chambers of commerce, industry associations, budding entrepreneurs academicians and thinkers, Burnwal said.

A document released on the occasion said, the objectives of the summit is to establish Jharkhand as a premier investment destination for both Indian and Foreign investors, to showcase Jharkhand’s resourcefulness, pro-business environment and progressive policies to the investors and to provide a platform for networking to business community, government representatives, financiers and other stakeholders.

Endowed with 40 per cent of the country’s mineral wealth, the state is a leading producer of steel, coal, mica and copper in the country and its GSDP growth of 11 per cent, is the second highest amongst the 20 major states of the country.

It is ranked 7th in ease of doing business in the country and fifth in foreign direct investment.