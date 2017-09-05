MoEF panel clears HAL’s chopper plant in Karnataka

The factory will consist of manufacturing and

An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given clearance to the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Rs 6,300 crore chopper manufacturing plant at Bidarehalla Kaval in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The factory will consist of manufacturing and assembling divisions supported by a runway and air traffic control, along with a township. Its capacity will be 75 helicopters a year.

“The EAC, after detailed deliberations…recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance and stipulated…specific conditions along with other environmental conditions,” the committee said. “The HAL project…has been proposed to cater to the growing demand of helicopters. The project cost of the proposed plant would be to the tune of about Rs 6,300 crore and about Rs 16 crore is envisaged for environmental pollution control measures,” it said.

Since it is being set up on government land, there are no Rehabilitation and Resettlement issues. Initial manpower requirement will be over 100 and it will ultimately reach 4,000 when full production starts, the EAC noted. The factory will have four major divisions — Helicopter Division, Engine Division, Composites Division, Transmission Division — and a ground test centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 3, 2016, had unveiled plaque of the foundation stone of the plant.

