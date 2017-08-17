Mobile number portability: Regulator releases draft amendment to check rejection

Rejection of porting requests creates dissatisfaction and frustration among the subscribers. Rejection of porting requests creates dissatisfaction and frustration among the subscribers.

In a bid to check increasing instances of rejection of mobile number portability (MNP) requests on flimsy grounds, Trai on Wednesday released the draft amendment on the MNP regulation, suggesting creation of a mechanism for sharing of the porting request code between the donor and the recipient telecom operators.

The exercise, if approved, will help in bringing down rejection of porting requests as well as enhancing subscriber satisfaction, the regulator said.

To make MNP process more subscriber-friendly, based on feedback from the stakeholders and its own analysis, the Authority has issued various directions and amendments from time to time. The current consultation on amendment of MNP regulations is also a part of the same process, it added.

Rejection of porting requests creates dissatisfaction and frustration among the subscribers.

It is observed that, grounds of rejection dependent on Unique Porting Code (UPC), namely UPC Mismatch and invalid or expired UPC, jointly contribute around 40 per cent of the total rejection of porting requests, Trai explained. “Through this amendment, Trai proposes a mechanism for sharing the UPC generated by Donor Operator with MNP Clearing House, which in turn can be approached by the Recipient Operator, to confirm the correctness and validity of the UPC submitted by the subscriber. This will result in reduction of rejection of porting requests and will increase subscriber satisfaction,” it said.

The draft amendment also proposes to make provisions to transmit relevant information such as date of the bill, amount outstanding, last date of payment, date of the notice and period of notice given to the subscriber by the Donor Operator through the MNP Clearing House, the regulator added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App