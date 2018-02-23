Minimum public holding: SEBI provides additional avenues to listed firms

Sebi allowed listed firms to allot shares to qualified institutions placement (QIP). Sebi allowed listed firms to allot shares to qualified institutions placement (QIP).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday provided two additional measures to listed companies to ensure these firms comply with 25 per cent minimum public shareholding norms.

Sebi allowed listed firms to allot shares to qualified institutions placement (QIP). The regulator also allowed promoters or promoter groups to sell up to two per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the listed firm in the open market. Sebi, however said, such a sale will be subjected to up to five times average monthly trading volume of the stock.

Under Sebi norms, every listed firm will need to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25 per cent. Listed public sector companies have been provided additional time till August 21, 2018 to comply with the requirements.

Currently, listed companies can use several routes to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements. These include issuance of shares to public through prospectus, offer for sale to public through prospectus, sale of shares held by promoters through secondary market institutional placement programme, rights issue to public shareholders and bonus shares to public shareholders.

Sebi said that the listed entity will have to inform the stock exchanges on the intention of the promoter to sell, the purpose of the sale, the percentage of shareholding to be divested and the entire divestment process among other things, at least one trading day prior to the proposed sale.

“The listed entity shall also give an undertaking to the recognized stock exchange(s) obtained from the persons belonging to the promoter and promoter groups that they shall not buy any shares in the open market on the dates on which the shares are being sold by promoter(s)/promoter group,” Sebi said.

