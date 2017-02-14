MIAL to build Navi Mumbai airport

The MUMBAI International Airport Ltd (MIAL) led by GVK, which operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, will now build the long-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport.

On Monday, the last day for receiving bids from prospective private players for the Rs 16,500-crore project, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) received two bids, one from MIAL (GVK) and the other from GMR Airports Limited, which operates the Delhi International Airport.

“M/s GMR Airports Limited offered 10.44 per cent of annual gross revenue share while M/s MIAL (GVK) offered 12.60 percentage share of the annual gross revenue of the project,” said a CIDCO official. Officials indicated that with the higher revenue share offered by MIAL (GVK), it is likely to bag the project.

Another official said the CIDCO evaluation committee would now prepare a report on the qualified bids. “It will then be sent to the Project Management and Implementation Committee (PMIC) headed by the Chief Secretary and then to the state cabinet for approvals. The state cabinet will take a final decision about awarding the project to the successful bidder. In all, it may take 2-3 weeks,” said the official.

On January 25, the CIDCO had given the fifth and final extension for submitting the bids for the projects after receiving a solitary bid for the project.

Earlier, bidders had raised queries about the challenges in pre-development work, delay in land acquisition and rehabilitation of affected people, conflict of interest in award of pre-development work, and other issues.

CIDCO officials said they believe a single runway can be made operational by 2019 despite the delays and the multiple extensions that had to be made for the bid submissions. Officials said the work of resettlement and rehabilitation of the families is being carried out already and that it would be complete by June this year.