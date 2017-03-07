Mercedes Benz among top auto companies tweaking engines to make it Euro VI fule compatible: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo) Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo)

Top automakers, including Mercedes Benz, are tweaking engine designs to make them Euro VI grade fuel compatible as India prepares to implement the new emission norms from 2020, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. To tame high vehicular pollution, the government last year decided on stricter emission norms of Bharat Stage (BS) VI, equivalent to Euro VI, from April 1, 2020 from BS IV now, thereby skipping BS-V altogether.

“We are moving ahead fast towards new fuel emission norms. Automakers need to make some amendments to their engines to make them Euro VI fuel compliant. They are making necessary changes. Mercedes is ready. Mercedes has said their engines are Euro VI compliant,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told PTI in an interview.

The Minister said that top automobile manufacturers have assured to take all necessary steps in this regard as government had already taken a decision to make the Euro VI emission norms mandatory from April 1, 2020.

“I am confident that we will be successful in this move and once Euro VI is implemented, vehicular pollution will fall drastically,” he said.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Euro VI fuel will be available by April 1, 2020, he said.

Asked whether there is any possibility that the new emission norms could be implemented ahead of scheduled April 2020 deadline, the Minister said, “We (relevant ministries) will hold a meeting. We can think in this direction if Petroleum Ministry and automobile associations are ready for it.”

He, however, said that so far the government remains committed to introduce the new norms from April 2020.

The Minister also said that the government is committed to supplying Euro VI compliant fuel which will be at par with international standards.

The government had earlier estimated that refineries in the country will need to invest about Rs 30,000 crore to upgrade to Euro VI fuel standards.

Earlier, refusing to buckle under pressure from auto industry on stricter fuel emission norms, Gadkari has said carmakers must follow the same standards in India that they do elsewhere.

“When the same car manufacturer can build cars following the same norms across the globe, then why can’t they build it here? The government is not reconsidering its decision,” Gadkari has said.

At present, BS IV norms are followed in parts of India and by April 1, 2017, the whole country is scheduled to come under it.

The decision to adopt BS-VI was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Gadkari, which was attended by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.