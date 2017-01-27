Media have convicted me guilty without trial: Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya. (Source: File Photo) Vijay Mallya. (Source: File Photo)

Attacking the media over its “sensationalist” coverage over the loan defaulting case, Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya Friday said that media has convicted him guilty without trial. “In our country I assumed that innocence prevails till proven guilty. Media have convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence,” Mallya said in a series of tweets.

Our President said “A wise and discerning mind is necessary” @TimesNow instead of your usual sensationalism stirring up controversy for TRP — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 26, 2017

He said that there was no clear “financial determination” on how much he or Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) owed to the banks.

“Till this minute there is no final judicial determination on what KFA owes to banks and what I may owe in my personal capacity after trial,” he tweeted. “Yet it is reported that I have fled or run away owing money to banks that I never ever borrowed in the first place,” he added.

On Tuesday, a day after the arrest of former IDBI Bank chairman Yogesh Aggarwal along with four other former officials in the case, CBI chargesheeted Vijay Mallya and 11 others in connection with the default of loan granted by IDBI bank to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. IDBI bank granted over Rs 900 crore to Kingfisher Airlines during the time Aggarwal was chairman.

A day later, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred Mallya and six others from the securities market in a case related to alleged fund diversions from United Spirits Ltd.

