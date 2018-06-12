May numbers: Auto sales up 12.1 per cent on favourable base

The Q1FY18 period, it may be recalled, was the pre-goods and services tax (GST) roll-out quarter and had seen some de-stocking by manufacturers ahead of the imposition of the new indirect tax levy. The Q1FY18 period, it may be recalled, was the pre-goods and services tax (GST) roll-out quarter and had seen some de-stocking by manufacturers ahead of the imposition of the new indirect tax levy.

Automobile sales in the home market were up a reasonable good 12.1 per cent year-on-year in May but some of this must be attributed to the favourable base and some key players outperforming peers.

The Q1FY18 period, it may be recalled, was the pre-goods and services tax (GST) roll-out quarter and had seen some de-stocking by manufacturers ahead of the imposition of the new indirect tax levy. Moreover, the transition to BS-IV fuel norms — across all categories of vehicles — saw producers raise prices, which resulted in sales staying somewhat muted. At 2.28 million units, the wholesale dispatches made by manufacturers to their dealerships in May might translate into strong retail sales, dealers observed.

The surprise, as Nomura Research pointed out, was the fairly robust near 20 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger vehicles in May; the brokerage had forecast a more modest 14 per cent rise. The growth was driven by the spectacular performance from market leader Maruti Suzuki, which posted 24 per cent year-on-year increase in May. If commercial vehicles (CV) posted a smart increase of 43 per cent on an annualised basis in May, it was the favourable base effect that helped.

Two-wheelers slowed down significantly, clocking in only 9.2 per cent growth year-on-year compared with a stronger 16.9 per cent year-on-year in April. FE

