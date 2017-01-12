Maruti to set up cluster units in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd managing director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa on Wednesday said that the firm will seek to establish a new automotive industry cluster in Gujarat to support the manufacturing eco-system.

Speaking at a ‘Make in Gujarat session’ on Engineering & Automotive Industry at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, Ayukawa said, “Our sister company Suzuki Motor Gujarat is setting up a car manufacturing plant in Gujarat with a capacity of 2.5 lakh cars which will be expanded to 7.5 lakh cars in the near future. Through this expansion of Gujarat plant, we are seeking to establish new automotive industry cluster here in Gujarat.”

Ayukawa said, “This cluster will be our foundation as manufacturing can only occur with a long value chain… “