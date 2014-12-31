Markets stay under pressure following global concerns

Concerns over political uncertainly and snap elections in Greece that puts at risk its austerity drive following financial bail out by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, sent the global markets in a tizzy.

While major Asian markets (with the exception of India) closed in the red on Tuesday, the prominent European markets were down by over 1 per cent in the afternoon trading hours.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Nikkei 225 in Japan fell by 1.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent on Tuesday and the premier indices in Germany, UK and France were down by over 1 per cent on Tuesday over the Monday’s closing value.

The Indian markets closed in the Green with benchmark Sensex at BSE closing at 27,403 with a marginal gain of 0.03 per cent points and broader Nifty closing at 8,248 with a gain of 0.02 per cent. It however remained under pressure throughout the day even though the government has over the last few days adopted the ordinance route for critical legislation’s on coal, insurance and land acquisition.

“Concerns over EU and China have increased leading to volatility in commodity markets. This has cascaded to global equities including India,” said Vinod Nair, head-fundamental research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

While the metal and oil & gas indices at BSE fell by 1.1 and 1.2 per cent respectively, the consumer durables, power and capital good indices rose by over 1 per cent on Tuesday.

Among the Sensex companies, BHEL and Dr Reddy’s saw their share prices rise by 1.5 and 1.3 per cent. Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were the biggest losers falling by 2.1 and 1.9 per cent respectively.

