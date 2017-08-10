Margin on revision knee surgery implants as high as 200 per cent, says NPPA data

Just five days back, the NPPA had released the data of average margins in the case of knee implants used in first surgery. (Representational image) Just five days back, the NPPA had released the data of average margins in the case of knee implants used in first surgery. (Representational image)

Average margin of the distributor and the hospital for a knee implant that is used in “revision” surgery is around 200 per cent in India, according to data released by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday.

Revision surgery is done if the knee implant surgery has already failed once. Knee implant that is used in a revision surgery is different than the one used in the first surgery. According to the NPPA, the average margin of an importer is around 56 per cent only for a revision knee implant. Moreover, as per the NPPA, the maximum retail price (MRP) of a revision knee implant varies between Rs 4.35 lakh to Rs 9 lakh in India.

On Wednesday, the NPPA said it analysed trade margins in the orthopaedic knee implants used in revision surgery cases based on available data from official sources, manufacturers and importers. It found that the average total trade margin in revision knee implant is around 369 per cent.

Just five days back, the NPPA had released the data of average margins in the case of knee implants used in first surgery. It had found that the average margin of the distributor and the hospital is around 135 per cent. For knee implant used in the first surgery, the average margin of the importer firm is around 76 per cent.

