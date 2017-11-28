Suresh Prabhu to India Inc: Set timeline for $1tn revenue

Commerce and Industries minister Suresh Prabhu during the 16th CII Manufacturing Summit 2017 in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Commerce and Industries minister Suresh Prabhu during the 16th CII Manufacturing Summit 2017 in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Monday asked the industry to set timeline and roadmap for achieving $1 trillion ($1,000 billion, or around Rs 65 lakh crore) in manufacturing revenue.

The government is in the process of setting up an organisation to promote India’s exports, developing global linkages and promoting the brand equity of India, he said at the Manufacturing Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Prabhu asked the industry to set the timeline for $1 trillion revenue and take its share in GDP to 20 per cent. The share of manufacturing in GDP has been trending at 16-17 per cent for some years now and the previous Manmohan Singh government had set a target of taking this share to 25 per cent of GDP by the turn of 2025. “The government aims to increase the share of manufacturing in GDP to 20 per cent,” the minister said.

“Without the number, it was not possible for the industry to prepare a roadmap for achieving the milestone,” Prabhu said.

“For the first time, the government is working on creating a new organisation to promote India’s exports globally. We will have offices at least in 10 different geographies, with market research back-up and promotional activity. With a completely different approach, we will work with the private sector on this, so that we can penetrate global markets effectively,” Prabhu said.

“It is not possible for a small businessman to sit in India and do business globally. We want to create support system, especially for small businesses, by creating brand equity for India globally. Linkage with global market is necessary for promoting

Indian products and we will do that,” he said.

He said the government is trying to identify specific products that can be sold in specific geographies globally through market research. “An industry should have to compete with the best benchmark in the world and build global scale to reap the full benefit as a manufacturer,” he said.

