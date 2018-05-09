Maharashtra tops with 13 per cent share in direct selling biz

Among the other states and UTs, Goa contributed 0.8 per cent of the region’s direct selling retail sales,” the report said. (Representational Image) Among the other states and UTs, Goa contributed 0.8 per cent of the region’s direct selling retail sales,” the report said. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra has the highest share of direct sales across the country with 13 per cent of the gross sales in 2016-17, followed by Uttar Pradesh having the highest share of sales in the North region with 7.36 per cent of the Indian direct selling gross sales in 2016-17, Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) Annual Survey 2016-17 has said.

“In the Western region, Maharashtra contributes to 52.3 per cent of the direct selling gross sales. Gujarat contributed 28.4 per cent, holding on to the second spot in the region. Among the other states and UTs, Goa contributed 0.8 per cent of the region’s direct selling retail sales,” the report said.

Growing at an annual rate of 8.42 per cent during the past five years, Indian direct selling industry is now facing a critical challenge from e-commerce websites which sell direct selling products without its consent, the study said.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Vivek Katoch, chairman, IDSA said, “The Industry turnover figures have surged to around Rs 10,000 crore registering a double-digit growth after a while. The guidelines have particularly boosted the confidence of the people, which translated in sheer number of direct sellers getting associated with the Industry… as compared to 40 lakh direct sellers in 2015-16, more than 51 lakh in 2016-17. It’s quite clear that people have increasingly associated with direct selling as a full time/part time income earning opportunity.”

