Maharashtra plans 100% sales tax refund to micro & small industries

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO Sanjay Sethi Tuesday said the government was contemplating increasing the refund limit of sales tax from the existing 20 to 80 per cent to 100 per cent for micro and small industries under the new GST regime. Sethi was speaking at the Badalta Maharashtra conclave.

Under the existing rules, he said, units that had come up in ‘D’ or ‘D plus’ zones were being given sops in sales tax between 20 and 80 per cent based on their location.

The government is now contemplating giving a complete 100 per cent refund under the new GST regime for these units for all zones.

The event was also attended by Pradeep Bavadekar, managing director, Mitcon, and Sameer Joshi, CEO & director, Kohinoor Technical Institute.

Stating that over 1,000 plots had been allotted for micro and small industries in Maharashtra and in the last six months, Sethi said the entire process of plot allotments was now being done online. He said the total number of clearances needed for setting up units had been brought down too.

