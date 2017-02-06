Mahagenco says zero dues to SECL

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MSPGCL), also known as Mahagenco, has informed The Indian Express that it has zero dues to Coal India’s biggest subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) till November last year. This is in contrast to a statement made by the SECL to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel on December 29, 2016, where it had said that the sales dues of Mahagenco were of Rs 353.7 crore till November last year.

“As per Mahagenco records, position of dues as on dates stated in your mail were as under: 31/3/2015 – Rs 97 crore, 31/3/2016 – Rs 0 crore, 30/11/2016 – Rs 0 crore. The positions of outstanding as per records of two companies tend to differ since there is delay on part of SECL in submitting bills to MSPGCL (Mahagenco). We wish to add that coal dues are always given priority for payments by MSPGCL and outstanding dues, if any, is only a temporary phenomenon,” said Dipti Gaimar, assistant general manager (IF), Mahagenco.

According to the information provided by the SECL to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, the outstanding coal sales dues of the Mahagenco doubled from Rs 176.83 crore in March, 2016 to Rs 353.7 crore in November, 2016. The SECL added that the Mahagenco dues were Rs 236.39 crore by the end of March, 2015.

According to the SECL, the outstanding coal sales dues of the NTPC increased from Rs 650.3 crore in March, 2016 to Rs 1,126.92 crore in November, 2016. “The undisputed dues are being recovered through vigorous follow-up with such consumers. Meetings between officials of SECL are also organised at different levels to thrash out issues if any to facilitate liquidation of outstanding dues. With regular persuasion with the companies, particularly state Gencos (state power generation companies), SECL has been able to reduce the outstanding dues from Rs 2,907.33 crore as on April 1, 2016 to Rs 2,706.86 crore as on November 30, 2016,” the SECL stated in a written reply to a query that came from a member of the Committee.

The SECL provided a detailed data about its outstanding dues to the Committee. The firm told the Committee that the power sector dues decreased marginally from Rs 2,824.23 in March, 2016 to Rs 2,762.12 crore. In the same time period, the steel sector dues to SECL decreased from Rs 12.53 crore to Rs 1.92 crore.

Sales dues of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited to SECL was zero at the end of March 2016, but by the end of November, the KPCL had dues worth Rs 79.28 crore. The dues of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company rose marginally from Rs 437.13 crore in March, 2016 to Rs 438.55 crore in November, 2016.