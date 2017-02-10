MahaFPC aims to procure 30,000 MT of tur

MahaFPC, the federation of Farmers Producers Companies (FPC) in the state has asked for an increase in the target set to them for procurement of tur for the present season. Nafed had asked the MahaFPC to procure 20,000 MT of tur from the market which Yogesh Thorat managing director of the MahaFPC said will be fulfilled in the next 10 days. “We have asked permission for increased procurement target of additional 10,000 MT from Maharashtra,” he said.

In order to stabilise prices Small Farmers Agro Business Consortium (SFAC) had contracted MahaFPC to procure 20,000 MT of tur in Maharashtra. This would go towards creation of the butter stock of 40,000 MT tur in the country. With the state witnessing 20 per cent increase in acreage of tur, prices in the wholesale markets have fallen far below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,050 per quintal causing distress sale among farmers. Thorat has maintained that the 110 procurement centers started in 18 districts has managed to stem distress sale of the commodity by the farmers.

Till date the MahaFPC has managed to procure 12,000 MT of tur which are stored at the various warehouses run by the