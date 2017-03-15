M&A policy: TRAI calls for consultation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has floated a consultation paper to review various processes including the merger and acquisition (M&A) policy, payment of licence fee, various bank guarantees, spectrum trading and sharing process, among others. The regulator said: “It is important to identify the bottlenecks… that are making it difficult to do telecom business in India and thus, require regulatory intervention.”

TRAI, in the paper, has sought the views of the industry on the M&A policy, which could help the ongoing merger process of the country’s second and third largest telecom operators — Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

The Vodafone and Idea merger, if it goes through, will change the telecom landscape in the country, creating an entity with a revenue of over Rs 80,000 crore and a revenue market share (RMS) of 43 per cent, leaving behind market leader Bharti Airtel.

However, the Vodafone-Idea merger faces some challenges on the M&A policy front as the rules mandate that no operator can have more than 25 per cent of the total spectrum allocated in a circle and 50 per cent in a given band. Also, the RMS of a firm should not be over 50 per cent of the overall revenue market.

