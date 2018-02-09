Job creation: Govt, industry must work out multi-pronged strategy, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Venkaiah Naidu (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The government and the industry should work together on a “multi-pronged strategy” to skill people and create jobs, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday. He said the demographic dividend is the country’s biggest advantage but it also poses challenges.

Naidu pitched for corporate participation in re-energising the Industrial Training Institutes. He also said that MGNREGA should be “effectively implemented” and linked with “works and productivity”.

“As we are talking about the demographic dividend, we should feel proud that 65 per cent of our population is below 35 years. That’s the biggest advantage for India but it is also posing you a challenge. So to address the challenge, you need a multi-pronged strategy. For that both the government and the private sector also must work together,” Naidu said at an event organised by Niti Aayog in partnership with CII.

“Every industry in the country, small or big, should be mandated to take care of certain area and create self employment by giving training in skill development. 662 districts are there, how many industries are there, can’t they adopt one district each and take it as a challenge…and train the people, motivate the people,” he said. Industry chambers can come together in a PPP model to re-energise the ITIs, he added.

During the two-day conference, various stakeholders will share ideas on the potential of job creation and livelihood opportunities. The Labour Bureau’s fifth Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) showed that in the period between January and March 2017, job creation stood at 185,000 as against 122,000 in October-December 2016 and 32,000 in July-September 2016.

