Launchpad: Plantronics Voyager

Product: Plantronics Voyager

Rs: 7,490

Clear hearing

Plantronics a pioneer in wearable technology, launched the Voyager Edge, a compact high-performance Bluetooth earpiece. Featuring a slim design, Voyager Edge comes with proprietary noise- and wind-cancellation for clear communication. The company said that the Voyager Edge offers intuitive, responsive features such as voice commands and Smart Sensors that let wearers answer calls hands-free with a word. It also announces the name of incoming callers. Voyager Edge will be available in two colors, Carbon Black and Glacial White. It is priced at Rs 7,490 with a portable charging case.

Product: Micromax Unite 2

Rs: 6,999

Multilingual

Micromax has launched the world’s first phone with 21 language support- the Micromax Unite 2. Powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor, it runs Android KitKat 4.4.2.The phone will be available in four colours — grey, white, red and green. The languages supported includes English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Nepali, Bodo, Dogri, Konkani, Kashmiri, Maithili, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Sindhi. It comes with a 4.7-inch Bright Graph IPS display with a resolution of 800×480. It has a 2000 mAh battery.

Product: Portronics Cubix

Rs: 1,299

Ultra portable sound

Portronics has launched Cubix, a new ultra portable Aux speaker that can easily be played with smart phones, tablets, Mp3 players, notebooks, or any other audio enabled device. Cubix offers a sleek design and comes in three silicon casing colours of blue, orange and yellow. It needs no separate power source to run. A user needs to connect the speaker to an Aux port of the device to play music from. It is of a size that can easily be accommodated in the palm of your hand and fits comfortably in your pocket, purse or your laptop bag. Cubix priced at Rs 1,299.

Product: ZICOM Hybrid Mini

Rs 5,000

Video recording

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited has launched the next-generation Hybrid Mini ‘Digital Video Recorder’ (DVR) with the capability of connecting IP as well as Analogue Cameras. The compact ‘Hybrid Mini DVR’ is specifically designed to cater to the new demands of facilitating use of both IP and Analogue in the same premise. The new DVR series features a new ARM 9 RISC processor that offers higher capability. The single DSP chip of DVR independently allows 8 to 10 channels of 656 video input. The product is available in 4, 8 and 16 channels.

