KFA loan default case: Unease, fear rule banking sector after IDBI arrests

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s move to arrest four former officials of IDBI Bank in connection with the over Rs 6,800 crore loan default by Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines has stoked concern and uneasiness in the banking fraternity at a time when bad loans are ballooning.

Worried bankers said they are staring at the prospects of a further decline in credit offtake as senior officials are unlikely to take a call on loan disbursements in a hurry, fearing action by enforcement agencies. Credit growth has already dipped to 5.1 per cent — which is a 62-year low — with demonetisation adding to the sharp decline in credit demand.

“Why should anybody take a risk? Of course such arrests and action will affect the morale of bank officials. The Kingfisher loan case happened seven years ago. It’s going to impact credit appraisal and disbursements because nobody knows when will the enforcement agencies come after them. It can happen years after retirement,” said the former chairman and MD of a South-based PSU bank.

“Sanctioning of loans is a process which involves several steps and people. A loan can become non-performing asset due to several reasons and banker can’t be blamed if a company becomes a wilful defaulter.”

Gross NPAs of banks had tripled in the last three years to Rs 6,68,825 crore as of September 2016. This is expected to rise further in the December and March quarters and close to Rs 1 lakh crore has become wilful defaults.

According to banking sources, investigative agencies took action against at least a dozen top bankers but nothing has emerged and no case has reached its logical conclusion. “Nobody knows about the cases involving former Syndicate Bank chairman SK Jain. State Bank of India deputy managing director Shyamal Acharya, who was asked to proceed on leave following allegations of graft by the CBI, had rejoined the bank,” said an official.

Acharya, who headed SBI’s mid-corporate group as deputy MD, was forced to go on leave in November after the CBI case charged him with taking pecuniary benefits to clear a loan. However, he was given a clean chit in an internal probe by the bank. The CBI had arrested Syndicate Bank’s Jain and the five others two years ago in two cases for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh through conduits and abusing his official position to extend credits to certain private parties flouting norms.

According to KC Chakrabarty, former CMD of Punjab National Bank and former RBI deputy governor of the RBI, arrests of top bankers on the charge that “they have not done their job well” is not a good development. “One can understand if a criminal conspiracy is established. Arrests of top bank officials will impact the banking sector. IDBI Bank was not the only bank. Over 20 banks had given loans to the company,” he said.

“It has become a political issue. Bankers are even scared to talk about it openly. They don’t know when they will be targeted for some silly reason,” said the former CMD of a Mumbai-based PSU bank who refused to be identified. When contacted, top officials of three PSU banks refused to even discuss about the arrests and the impact on the banking sector.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former chairman-cum-managing director of Canara Bank R K Dubey for allegedly allowing deviations in sanctioning credit limits to a company during his tenure as executive director at Central Bank of India.

CBI officials said the complaint was received against Dubey, who retired as CMD of Canara Bank, from Central Bank of India alleging that he conspired with two directors — G K Dhawan and Janak Dhawan — of a transport company J D Transport Pvt Ltd, Delhi to allow deviations in sanctioning credit facilities of Rs 13.5 crore.

In another case involving a PSU bank chief, CBI last year registered a case of alleged corruption against the then Chairman-cum-Managing Director of United Bank of India Archana Bhargava and two companies.

The government last year sacked Sushil Muhnot as chairman and managing director of Bank of Maharashtra four days ahead of his scheduled retirement on September 30, 2016. The ministry had served a showcause notice to Muhnot asking him to explain why he should not be removed from his job for allegedly occupying two houses.