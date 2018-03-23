Kerala set to transform into IT-based society: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the future – a global digital summit to brainstorm ideas for state’s tech progress, in Kochi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the future – a global digital summit to brainstorm ideas for state’s tech progress, in Kochi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state is set to transform into an IT- and knowledge-based society.

Inaugurating the state’s Global Digital Summit, titled ‘#FUTURE’, Vijayan said the government is preparing the state to become a major force to be reckoned with in the digital economy. The summit is a two-day event, in which IT entrepreneurs, academicians, professionals, and other stakeholders in the knowledge industry would debate on trends and opportunities in the digital world.

“Kerala has declared internet as a right to the citizens and the government is committed to providing free Wi-Fi in at least a 1,000 public spots every year, including parks and libraries,’’ said Vijayan.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App