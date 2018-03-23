Presents Latest News

Kerala set to transform into IT-based society: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“Kerala has declared internet as a right to the citizens and the government is committed to providing free Wi-Fi in at least a 1,000 public spots every year, including parks and libraries,’’ said Vijayan.

Written by Shaju Philip | Kochi | Published: March 23, 2018 2:07 am
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches unified governance app at global digital summit Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the future – a global digital summit to brainstorm ideas for state’s tech progress, in Kochi on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state is set to transform into an IT- and knowledge-based society.

Inaugurating the state’s Global Digital Summit, titled ‘#FUTURE’, Vijayan said the government is preparing the state to become a major force to be reckoned with in the digital economy. The summit is a two-day event, in which IT entrepreneurs, academicians, professionals, and other stakeholders in the knowledge industry would debate on trends and opportunities in the digital world.

“Kerala has declared internet as a right to the citizens and the government is committed to providing free Wi-Fi in at least a 1,000 public spots every year, including parks and libraries,’’ said Vijayan.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 22: Latest News