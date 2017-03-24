Job growth in key sectors fell sharply in December quarter: Quarterly Employment Survey

The survey’s findings showed the IT/BPO sector recorded the highest rise in employment.(File) The survey’s findings showed the IT/BPO sector recorded the highest rise in employment.(File)

The rate of increase in employment in eight key sectors declined sharply in October-December 2016, with addition of only 32,000 workers as against an addition of 77,000 workers in July-September, the third round of revamped Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) released by Labour Bureau showed.

Construction, trade, accommodation & restaurant and education sectors recorded a decline in employment of 18,000 workers during October-December 2016 over the previous quarter, while the manufacturing and IT/BPO sectors showed an increase in employment of 50,000 workers. There was no increase or decrease in employment in transport and health sectors, the survey showed.

Among the eight key sectors — manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, and IT&BPO — that showed a decline in employment during October-December, the accommodation and restaurant sector was the worst hit with a decrease of 8,000 workers, followed by the trade sector that recorded a decline of 7,000 workers. 2,000 workers lost their jobs in the education sector in October-December last year over the previous quarter, while 1,000 workers lost jobs in construction sector. The survey’s findings showed the IT/BPO sector recorded the highest rise in employment, with an addition of 26,000 workers in October-December. Manufacturing sector also showed an increase in employment, with an addition of 24,000 workers in October-December 2016.

Out of total increase in employment of 32,000 workers during October-December last year, the number of self-employed workers fell by 1,000, while a rise of 33,000 workers was seen in the employees category. The total increase in employment comprised addition of 18,000 male workers, while rest 14,000 were female workers. The sharpest decline in female employment during October-December was seen in manufacturing sector, with job loss of 25,000 workers, followed by construction with job loss of 2,000 workers. Education sector witnessed the highest increase in female employment with addition of 30,000 workers, but lower than addition of 36,000 workers in the previous quarter. The increase in employment of male workers was seen the highest in the manufacturing sector, with an addition of 49,000 workers.

Full time employment also showed an increase during October-December with an increase of 69,000 workers, sharply down from addition of 1.69 lakh workers in the previous quarter. Part-time employment saw a decrease of 37,000 workers, as against an addition of 69,000 workers in the previous quarter.

The revamped QES has covered eight sectors — manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT&BPO — and has incorporated data for 18 sub-sectors. The change in employment in the revamped survey is based on the survey of 10,576 units covering all the states and UTs as against a sample size of 2,000 units in 11 states in the previous version of the survey.

