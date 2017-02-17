At Jharkhand summit, elephants get wings

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

The logo of Jharkhand’s first global investors’ summit amused many on Thursday. The red ‘flying elephant’ with blue ears and green wings has forced participants to ask if one could make an elephant fly? The Jharkhand government, led by its Chief Minister Raghubar Das, certainly felt so.

At the inaugural address, Das underlined its significance: “Humara rajkiya pashu haathi ud raha hai. Yah udaan asaamanya nahin hai (Our state animal is flying. This flight is not out of place).”

“This is the wing to our dreams. This is the flight of 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand,” Das added. The green wings signified the state’s natural resources and the blue ears represented the peace and security prevailing in the state. The green colour represented the state’s commitment to develop, while conserving the natural resources. And the red was the revolutionary passion, which has taken wings,” Das explained.

Speaking about keeping his cool amid adversity, brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni said: “It comes from this very soil. Aur isi confidence kee pehchaan hai ye udta haathi (And this confidence is displayed by this flying elephant)”.