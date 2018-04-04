Jewar airport: ‘Timeline advanced, foundation by October’

The Centre has formed a Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee to expedite the completion of the airport. The Centre has formed a Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee to expedite the completion of the airport.

The timeline for proposed Jewar airport – which will be the second airport in the National Capital Region – has been advanced with the foundation stone now expected to be laid by October this year, against the earlier aim of December. The Centre has formed a Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee to expedite the completion of the airport.

In January, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey had said that the the first flight from Jewar could take off as early as December 2021 and the bids from airport operators to develop the project were expected to be out by August or September this year. The second airport in NCR could help ease some pressure on the existing Delhi airport, which currently handles 60 million passengers every year.

“5,000 hectares (ha) land has been identified by YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) for the project, out of which 240 ha belongs to the state government and rest is with private owners. The first phase of acquisition of land measuring 1,327 ha for construction of terminal buildings and runways is expected to be initiated in the month of June, 2018 by YEIDA…,” an official statement said.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, including Cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu, Minister of State Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Mahesh Sharma, Chairman of YEIDA Prabhat Kumar and other senior officials of the central and state government held a meeting recently to review the progress of the greenfield airport.

“It was decided that the planning for the airport will take into account holistic planning of the urban area around the airport. Intra- and inter-city connectivity with various modes of transport (linkages with the existing Delhi airport, railways, metro, buses, autos, private vehicle connectivity, etc) were identified to bring down cost and time involved for passenger and freight movement,” the government said. In terms of road distance, the Noida International Greenfield Airport is located about 72 km from Delhi airport, about 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, about 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App