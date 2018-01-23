Japan industry representatives visit India to discuss bilateral economic activities

The last JCCI Chairman’s mission to India came six years ago in September 2011. (Photo for representation purpose) The last JCCI Chairman’s mission to India came six years ago in September 2011. (Photo for representation purpose)

An 80-strong economic delegation of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), which is headed by its chairman Akio Mimura, is visiting Delhi between January 21 and January 24.

JCCI is the largest economic organisation in Japan and consists of 515 regional chambers of commerce and industry from across Japan. JCCI has total 1.25 million entities as members – it has one third of the Japan’s private companies as its members.

The last JCCI Chairman’s mission to India came six years ago in September 2011.

“The high-powered delegation’s visit is significant and timely as it epitomises the Japanese private sector’s high level of interest in and expectations for further commercial activities with India,” the Japanese Embassy in India stated in its statement.

“The purpose of the JCCI economic mission’s visit is to interact with Cabinet Ministers, senior policymakers, Indian corporate executives and Japanese companies based in India, and to exchange views on further strengthening of bilateral economic activities as well as seeking modalities of expanding business and improving investment environment in India,” the statement added.

The 42nd round of the Joint Meeting of JCCI’s Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee and FICCI’s India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee will also be held on the January 23.

