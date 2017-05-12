Japan evaluates Indian labs, may boost textile trade

A Japanese textile body is evaluating whether testing laboratories belonging to the Textiles Committee comply with the quality requirement.

The experts from Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Centre (QTEC) are currently evaluating eight laboratories.

Already they have completed four laboratories located in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai and Kolkata, Textile Committee joint director K S Muralidhara said on Friday.

The Textiles Committee’s main objective is to ensure the quality of textiles and textile machinery both for internal consumption and export purposes.

The Japanese textile market worth USD38 billion is presently dominated by China (65-70 per cent) and even Bangladesh (seven per cent) stays ahead of India which account for only one per cent.

Although Indian textiles are majorly exported to US and Europe, it is failing to pass the quality standards of Japan, Muralidhara said.

With the rising production cost in China, propspects of the Indian textile industry are turning bright, Axis Securities MD & CEO Arun Thukral said.

QTEC officials interacted with the local textile manufacturers and exporters.

