ITR filing deadline: Tax offices to remain open till midnight tomorrow

ITR e-filing is compulsory for all individuals except those whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and who are above 80 years of age.

The Income Tax department has said its field offices will be open till midnight tomorrow in order to facilitate very senior citizens and those with income below Rs 5 lakh to file tax returns for financial year 2016-17. The deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) was extended from July 31 to August 5 due to difficulties faced by taxpayers.

“In order to facilitate manual filing of returns on August 5, 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving Income Tax Returns up to midnight in all Income Tax Offices throughout the country,” a finance ministry statement said.



For individuals with age 80 years or more, an individual or HUF whose income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh and who has not claimed any refund in the return of income, they have an option to file ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-4 (Sugam) in paper form.

