IT firms need to present contribution in cogent way: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government has conveyed the concerns of IT sector in “right quarters” of the US administration but local companies need to present their contribution in more cogent way, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday. “I am proud of Indian IT companies. Some concerns have been raised off late, we are working with Ministry of External Affairs and our concerns have been conveyed in right quarters of US administration,” Prasad said.

He said that Indian IT companies are present in 286 cities of different countries. “One thing I feel very strongly that what IT companies have done in the US and other parts of the world need to be presented in more cogent way,” Prasad said.

He said that IT companies have served with great distinction to majority of Fortune 500 companies and added value to them. He said that Indian IT companies have paid tax of over USD 20 billion in US and created over 4 lakh job opportunity.

The minister said that he is in touch with IT industry leaders like Infosys Founder N Narayana Murthy and Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar on the issue.

The IT industry have raised concern over proposed overhaul of popular H-1B visa regime by American President Donald Trump, as any change in the visa regime may result in higher operational costs and shortage of skilled workers for the USD 110 billion Indian outsourcing industry.