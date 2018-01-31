IOC net doubles; board suggests 1:1 bonus share

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 a share. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 a share.

State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Tuesday reported a doubling of its profit to Rs 7,883 crore for the third quarter of FY18, against Rs 3,995 crore in the comparable period a year ago. The increase in profit was mainly due to a better gross refinery margin (GRM) at $12.32 per barrel compared with $7.67 during the same quarter last year.

The oil marketing company made an inventory gain of Rs 6,301 crore during the October-December 2017 period compared with Rs 3,051 crore a year ago. Excluding inventory gain, GRM was $7.42 during the third quarter of FY18, compared with $5.10 in the same period in the last financial year.

Revenue during the quarter under review was at Rs 1,30,865 crore compared with `1,15,630 crore, a rise of 15 per cent, during the third quarter of FY17.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 a share and also recommended one bonus share for each existing share of the firm, subject to approval by the members of the firm. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App