Interview with vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motors: ‘Charging infra crucial for EV push; hybrid best solution’

A visitor takes photograph of newly launched Toyota Yaris as it is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) A visitor takes photograph of newly launched Toyota Yaris as it is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Toyota launched their sedan Yaris at the Auto Expo on Wednesday and it will be available to the consumers beginning May 2018. Shekar Viswanathan, vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motors told The Indian Express that even as the government is focusing on electric vehicles, hybrids will hold the key in bringing their cost down and for their overall success. Stating that hybrids must be encouraged, he said that Toyota has requested the government to bring down the taxes on hybrid vehicles from 43 per cent to 28 per cent. Excerpts:

Toyota has a tied up with Suzuki Motors to develop electric cars in India. How will the partnership work?

Suzuki approached Toyota for electric car technology. While they will get access to better technology that they don’t have now, we will get a price for that. As a result of this, Toyota will also be able to defray the cost of this technology across a larger number of vehicles and so the cost structure for us improves. Among the proposals that are there, one is that Suzuki will make cars at its Gujarat plant and give it to both Maruti and us. While Maruti will sell under its badge, we will sell under Toyota badge. The other possibility is that we may get electric cars directly from Japan and sell it.

While government is pushing electric what has been your stance?

The government must recognise is that electric vehicles are easier to make and are simpler than IC engines. But once it is sold to the customer, he needs charging infrastructure and wants reliability as he suffers from range anxiety. So to overcome that, we think that hybrid vehicle is the best solution and we have requested the government to reduce the taxes on that from 43 per cent to 28 per cent.

What is the government saying?

The government has not said either Yes or No. But I think that they may eventually do it to encourage hybrids. To have more electrics you need to have more hybrids. If you have more hybrids then battery sourcing becomes an advantage and cost of battery may come down. So chances of even electric vehicles becoming more affordable will critically depend on whether hybrid vehicles are encouraged. We are definitely going to bring hybrid products and that is the goal we set several years ago. Affordability of electric vehicles has been in question right now and the government has kept the taxes low at 12 per cent right now. There is a clamour to reduce it further to 5 per cent and I think they should do it.

What is your view on fuel cell car?

We have Mirai and it is doing very well in US. We believe that for heavier vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is the answer. We have told the government to please be technology agnostic, it doesn’t matter which technology comes in, it should be seen if it is delivering the energy options in clean and efficient manner.

Why did you launch Yaris now even though it was available in other markets?

Part of the reason for not bringing it earlier in India was on the account of flip flop in India with regard to ash regulations and secondly, the timing of introduction of BS VI was very much up in the air. Also, Indian consumer is now getting more and more sensitive to safety aspects of the car and Yaris comes with 7 airbags and other safety features.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App