Intent vs investment: A yawning gap

In the first two months of this year, four states that organised their investor summits saw investment proposals totaling over Rs 20 lakh crore. To put this number in perspective, the announcements in these four states during these two months is just short of one-third of the preliminary investment proposals filed by India Inc. in the 25 years since 1992, at 64.68 lakh crore. Of this, the investments that finally got into the commercial production stage between 1992 and 2017 got whittled down to less than one eighth of the proposals filed during the period, at just Rs 8.20 lakh crore, according to the commerce and industry ministry statistics. The numbers highlight the continuing trend of businesses committing to lofty pledges at investor summits organised by states, and the sharply conservative IEM proposals filed subsequently. The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) measures investment proposals by aggregating the Industrial Entrepreneurs Memorandums or IEMs filed by investors across states. As per norms, all non-MSME industrial undertakings, including existing units undertaking substantial expansion, are required to file information in the prescribed format in the IEM with the Secretariat of Industrial Assistance, DIPP and then obtain an acknowledgement. No further approval is required. Subsequently, these industrial undertakings need to file information in Part ‘B’ of the IEM at the time of commencement of commercial production. Units exempt from filing IEMs are only those that need a licence. Currently, there are only four industries related to security, strategic and environmental concerns, where an industrial license is required.

DIPP data shows that between 1992 and 2017, a total of 1.02 lakh IEMs were filed as part of the part-A filings, indicating preliminary investment intent that entailed cumulative investments of Rs 64,68,701 crore. This finally translated into 12,510 IEM Part-B filings that entailed firm investments of Rs 8,20,212 crore during the 25 year

period.

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government announced it had signed a total of 364 memoranda of understanding with various business establishments that, it said, could result in an investment of Rs 2.18 lakh crore. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government announced it had signed as many as 4,106 investment proposals worth Rs 12.10 lakh crore in a three-day global investor summit while the Uttar Pradesh government signed 1,045 pacts worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore on just the first day of the UP Investors’ Summit. In January, the fourth edition of the two-day annual business event, Bengal Global Business Summit, showcasing West Bengal as a favourable investment destination, witnessed investment proposals to the tune of Rs 2.19 lakh crore, according to announcements made by the state government.

Even if we look at a shorter time-frame, the IEMs filed in the entire country between 2010 and 2017 — at about Rs 53 lakh crore — is cumulatively less than what was pledged at just three of the last Vibrant Gujarat summits. Cumulatively, investment pledges at four of the other state summits — Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — since 2010, in value terms, are more that the IEMs filed across the entire country over the last five years. Sectors contributing most in term of investment reported under IEM implemented are Metallurgical Industries, Electrical Equipment, Textile, Sugar and Cement and Gypsum. A senior DIPP officer defended the investor summits of states and a confidence building exercise that helps play a big role in investors knowing about the policies of state governments. As regard the investment proposal and the numbers not matching up, the official said the IEMs, while being a statement of intent, need a lot of factors to fall into place for it to translate into investments. These include land acquisition, environmental clearances, fuel linkages. “Despite the best intentions, there are always some projects that will never happen,” he added. Another DIPP official countered the data on the downward trend in IEMs, saying that the data of Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) and Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) shows that the investment momentum is continuing.

