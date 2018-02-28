India-Korea Business Summit: PM Modi says India ready for business, hard sells investment climate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Korean minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu at the inauguration of India-Korea Business Summit in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Korean minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu at the inauguration of India-Korea Business Summit in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that he is continuously working to improve the investment climate, and he will do whatever that is required to promote and protect investments that come in India.

“There is practically no requirement of government approval for investments in manufacturing sector except for Defence sector,” Modi said while addressing the India-Korea Business Summit in New Delhi. “I further assure you that whatever is required to promote and protect your investments will be done here.”

He said his government has worked towards creating a stable business environment and removed arbitrariness in decision-making. “India is now ready for business. India is now a free destination for enterprise. You will not find such a free and growing market anywhere in the world,” he added.

“We are already the third-largest economy by purchasing power. Very soon, we will become the world’s fifth-largest economy by nominal GDP. We are also the fastest growing major economy of the world today,” he said. “There are very few countries where you have three important factors of economy together. They are: Democracy, Demography and Demand. In India, we have all the three together.” Modi said his government has “worked towards creating a stable business environment, ensuring the rule of law, and removing arbitrariness in decision making”. To the Korean business, he said India values their involvement and contribution to the economy.

“Ours is a globally cost-competitive manufacturing eco-system. We have a vast pool of skilled professionals … Now, we have a world class engineering education base and strong R&D facilities,” he said, adding that the validity period of industrial licenses has been increased from three years to 15 years and more.

