IMF says Greece debt ‘highly unsustainable’ and ‘explosive’ in long term

Addressing the debt burden of Greece will require "significant debt relief" from European institutions, said the IMF in its annual report

By: AFP | Washington | Published:January 27, 2017 11:08 pm

Greece’s government debt remains “highly unsustainable,” and will be “explosive” in the longer run, requiring a more credible debt relief plan from Europe, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.

Addressing the debt burden of the beleaguered nation will require “significant debt relief” from European institutions, the IMF said in its annual report on the Greek economy, which includes a debt sustainability analysis.

The IMF board is due to discuss the report February 6.

