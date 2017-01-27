IMF says Greece debt ‘highly unsustainable’ and ‘explosive’ in long term

Greece’s government debt remains “highly unsustainable,” and will be “explosive” in the longer run, requiring a more credible debt relief plan from Europe, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.

Addressing the debt burden of the beleaguered nation will require “significant debt relief” from European institutions, the IMF said in its annual report on the Greek economy, which includes a debt sustainability analysis.

The IMF board is due to discuss the report February 6.