IGST refund for Jul-Oct: Exporters claim RS 6,500 crore; face glitches while filing

The quantum of refund of unutilised input tax credit (ITC) stood at Rs 30 crore, the government said in a statement.

The government on Wednesday said the exporters claim for integrated goods and services tax (IGST) refund amounted to Rs 6,500 crore for the July-October period, and said that the delay in disbursing refunds was primarily due to errors in the tax returns filed by them.

It urged the exporters to fill in correct details while filing summary return GSTR-3B and rectify wrong information through jurisdictional customs authority. The quantum of refund of unutilised input tax credit (ITC) stood at Rs 30 crore, the government said in a statement.

To ease the liquidity crunch faced by exporters by expediting refunds, the GST Council had earlier relaxed norms for claiming refund for exporters by allowing such claims on the basis of summary return and not wait for comprehensive returns (GSTR-1,2,3) to be filed.

Due to glitches faced by the IT backbone of GST, many taxpayers had faced difficulty in filing comprehensive returns.

“It has been observed that certain common errors such as incorrect Shipping Bill number in GSTR-1, mismatch of invoice number and IGST amount paid, wrong bank account etc. are being committed by exporters while filing their returns. These errors are the sole reason for delay in grant of refunds, or rejection thereof,” the government said. FE

