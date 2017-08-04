IFSC units of BSE, NSE get Sebi nod to launch more derivatives

The Sebi move is expected to deepen and broaden the equity derivatives market in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and will also help foreign investors in accessing such markets from IFSC. The Sebi move is expected to deepen and broaden the equity derivatives market in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and will also help foreign investors in accessing such markets from IFSC.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given approval to international exchanges of BSE and NSE at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City to launch derivatives on additional stocks. The BSE’s India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE’s global bourse NSE IFSC can launch derivatives on additional 33 and 52 Indian stocks, respectively, Sebi said in a statement. The Sebi move is expected to deepen and broaden the equity derivatives market in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and will also help foreign investors in accessing such markets from IFSC.

Both the exchanges have been permitted to offer trading in a diversified range of products spanning various asset classes which include Indian index derivatives, derivatives on Indian stocks, derivatives on foreign stocks, currency derivatives and commodity futures on gold, silver and base metals. India INX said it will introduce futures and option contracts on 33 additional single stock from August 4. This is in addition to the 21 single stock F&O contracts already available for trading.

“We are very excited about adding 33 single stock derivatives contracts as it will deepen and broaden the equity derivatives market in the IFSC and will help foreign investors in accessing the equity derivatives market from IFSC,” India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said.

