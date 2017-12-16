Housing prices up in 36 of 50 top cities; Vizag sees highest rise

HPI recorded an overall increase in 36 cities, decrease in 13 cities and no change in 1 city on year-on-year basis. HPI recorded an overall increase in 36 cities, decrease in 13 cities and no change in 1 city on year-on-year basis.

Housing prices increased in 36 cities during April-June 2017 out of 50 major cities with Vizag recording the maximum annual appreciation of nearly 16% while Delhi saw 8.1% rise, according to the National Housing Bank’s Housing Price Index.

THE INDEX

The National Housing Bank Housing Price Index tracks the movement in prices of residential properties on a quarterly basis, taking FY13 as the base year.

HPI recorded an overall increase in 36 cities, decrease in 13 cities and no change in 1 city on y-o-y basis.

TIER-I CITIES

All the eight Tier-I cities witnessed a rise in indices on y-o-y basis with Delhi witnessing a 8.1% rise followed by Chennai (7.4%) and Pune (6%). Significant rise witnessed in Vizag (15.7%), Kochi (12.8%), Faridabad (11.7%), Surat (11.2%), Howrah (10.2%), Raipur (9.6%) and Nagpur (9.4%)

MARGINAL RISE

Marginal rise in index was witnessed in Noida (0.9%), Ludhiana (1.4%) and Vasai-Virar (1.6%), while index remained stable in Greater Noida.

SIGNIFICANT DECLINE

Among the 13 cities witnessing a fall in index, Bhiwadi (-10.6%), Coimbatore (-6.6%), Chandigarh (-5.9%) and Ranchi (-5.9%) observed significant decline.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION PROPERTIES

NHB’s Housing Price Index at market prices for under-construction properties increased in 25 cities, decrease in 17 cities and no change in 5 cities on y-o-y basis, at the end of the quarter April-June 2017.

Of the 25 cities showing increase in index, significant rise was witnessed in Lucknow (7.8%), Indore (7.5%), Bhubaneswar (7.5%), Guwahati (7.4%), Chandigarh (6.6%), Raipur (6.6%) and Surat (5%).

Marginal increase in index was witnessed in 4 cities viz, Bhiwadi (0.9%), Howrah (0.8%), Navi Mumbai (0.8%) and Bidhan Nagar (0.7%).

NO MOVEMENT

Index remained stable in 5 cities namely Ghaziabad, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Pune and Vasai Virar

MAJOR DROP

Among 17 cities witnessing a fall in prices, Chennai (-9%), New Town Kolkata (-4.8%), Patna (-4.5%), Kanpur (-4.2%) and Kolkata (-4.1%) observed significant decline.

