Hockey tournament: BEG emerge champions, beat FCI on penalties

Down by two goals after 30 minutes into the match, Bombay Engineer Group, Khadki staged a brilliant comeback to lift the 2nd Late Prabhakar Aspat Academy Invitational championship, defeating Food Corporation of India 4-3 in penalty shootout at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Pimpri, on Sunday. Both teams shared two goals each at the end of full time. In the shootout, BEG held their nerves and emerge winners to lift their second title of the season.

FCI began their final campaign well with Vikram Yadav (8th) and Mithilesh (29th) putting them ahead in the first half by successfully converting penalty corners into goals. Changing ends, BEG fought back through Gunendra Kavreti (35th) who converted a penalty stroke. Sanjay Toppo (40th) then scored off a well executed reverse flick.

In the shootout, Abhung Singh, Sanjay Toppo, Herojit Singh found success with the first three strokes, which FCI levelled out with successful conversions by Kumar, Mithilesh, Vikram Yadav (3-3). In the fourth strokes, players from both the teams Rahul Tirkey (BEG) and Aniket Muthaiya (FCI) missed their respective strokes. In the nail-biting finish, Sam Kandula of BEG converted the fifth penalty stroke while Anurag Sharma of FCI missed his stroke.

Later, the prizes were given away by Rekha Aspat, mother of the Late Prabhakar Aspat. Also present were guest of honour Dhanraj Pillay, Shekhar Aspat, president Aspat Academy, Sudhir Aapat and Shridharan Thamba, tournament director.

Awards

Best Goalkeeper: Aniket Dalvi (FCI); Best Midfielder: Vikas Pillay (Income Tax and Central Excise); Best Forward: Prithviraj Salunke (Prabhakar Aspat Academy); Best Defender: Sanjay Toppo (BEG, Khadki); Best Player: Akash Chikte (BEG).