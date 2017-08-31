Harvest uncertainties: Fingers crossed over pink bollworm

Prakashsinh Khuman (second from left) inspecting his cotton field in Mota Agariya village of Amreli district in Gujarat. (Source: Gopal Kateshiya) Prakashsinh Khuman (second from left) inspecting his cotton field in Mota Agariya village of Amreli district in Gujarat. (Source: Gopal Kateshiya)

Good rains, the prospect of remunerative prices, and no reports of pink bollworm infestation yet — Gujarat’s cotton growers couldn’t possibly have asked for more. The state, which is India’s largest producer of the natural fibre, has received 31 per cent above-normal rainfall in the current

southwest monsoon season so far from June 1. That, coupled with expectations of Rs 5,000 per quintal-plus realisations for kapas (raw un-ginned cotton), has induced farmers to plant the crop in more area this time.

According to official data, Gujarat farmers have sown cotton in 26.58 lakh hectares (lh) area as on August 21, more than the 23.82 lh covered last year. The increase has been partly due to plentiful rains, including in the main cotton belt of Saurashtra. Out of the total 26.58 lh planted, this region has accounted for 18.77 lh or 71 per cent, with Surendranagar (3.90 lh) topping the list, followed by Amreli (3.75 lh), Rajkot (2.38 lh), Morbi (2.19 lh), Bhavnagar (2.16 lh), Jamnagar (1.72 lh) and Botad (1.67 lh). All these districts have recorded surplus monsoon precipitation. And the hilly topography of the region has ensured that the excess rains — particularly in Morbi and Surendranagar — haven’t caused significant water-logging and crop damage, unlike the floods ravaging the northern mainland districts such as Banaskantha and Patan.

But munificent monsoon is only one reason. A more important factor highlighted by farmers is prices.

The average rate of kapas at the Botad agriculture produce market committee (APMC) — a major cotton trading centre — was Rs 5,054 per quintal in 2016-17, as against Rs 4,396, Rs 4,226 and Rs 4,947 per quintal during the preceding three years. On the other hand, cotton’s chief competitor — groundnut — has fetched an average of Rs 3,746 per quintal at the Gondal APMC in this calendar year till now, down from Rs 4,670 in 2016 and Rs 4,202 the year before. Lower prices have led to acreage under the oilseed in Gujarat falling marginally to 16.26 lh this year, from 16.33 lh in 2016. Saurashtra happens to also be Gujarat’s groundnut bowl, with 13.18 lh out of the total 16.26 lh area being planted in this region. The main groundnut-growing districts are Rajkot (2.62 lh), Junagadh (2.58 lh), Devbhumi Dwarka (1.84 lh), Jamnagar (1.31 lh), Amreli (1.26 lh) and Gir Somnath (1.14 lh).

“Yields of both crops are more or less the same. Input costs may be higher for cotton, but growing it is more profitable than groundnut at today’s prices. Last year, I planted groundnut in 14 hectares and cotton in six hectares. This time, I have done just the reverse,” notes Prakashsinh Khuman. This farmer from Mota Agariya, a village in Rajula taluka of Amreli, harvested 42 quintals per hectare each of groundnut-in-shell and kapas last year, but could realise an average rate of only Rs 3,900 per quintal for the former, as opposed to Rs 6,000 for the latter.

Cotton and groundnut are sown towards early July, just after arrival of the monsoon rains. But cotton is six-month crop harvested over 3-4 pickings, whereas groundnut matures in barely 90-100 days. In areas such as Junagadh where there is good irrigation cover, farmers prefer growing groundnut, as it enables them to take an additional crop — dhaniya (coriander), wheat or sesame seed — during the winter rabi season. Agriculture being rain-fed in many parts of Saurashtra, however, makes farmers there more inclined to grow cotton.

“I have tube-well irrigation facility, but the ground-water levels here cannot sustain a winter crop on my entire holding. So, I cultivate groundnut on

some area and plant cotton in the rest, as it does not require much water beyond Diwali. The crop is ready for pickings by then,” points out Nilesh Virani, a seven-hectare farmer of Sardhar village, around 30 km from Rajkot.

Even in areas with irrigation, there are reasons for farmers to choose cotton. “I can very well grow groundnut and follow it up with a rabi or spring season crop. But the problem I face is from nilgai (blue bull) and wild boars. These wild animals do not allow the groundnut crop to rise above the ground, while cotton doesn’t give them anything to feed on at least till the boll formation stage,” says Vajesang Dodiya, a farmer from Nana Kerala village of Surendranagar’s Wadhwan taluka, whose family grows cotton on 20 hectares and have pomegranate, guava and lemon trees on another 16 hectares.

Right now, the one big source of uncertainty as far as cotton is concerned relates to pink bollworm. Dalsukh Sangani has planted groundnut and cotton on one hectare each of his holding only keeping in view this insect pest, whose larvae burrow into the bolls through the lint fibre to feed on the seeds. “Last year, I was able to harvest only 15 quintals, as the pink bollworm struck towards the end of the season. My groundnut yield was better at 24 quintals. Although cotton prices seem attractive, it’s better not to put all bets on a single crop,” explains this farmer from Dhebar village in Junagadh’s Visavadar taluka.

While farmers are hopeful of no major pink bollworm infestation, scientists are more cautious. “The period to really watch out for is from mid-September to mid-October, when the larvae as well as the crop mature. Based on my field reports, it’s quite possible that about 15 per cent of the crop is exposed to the threat from the insect. And the fact is we have been having recurrent pink bollworm infestations since 2014,” observes LK Dhaduk, head of the Junagadh Agricultural University’s cotton research station at Junagadh.

There have also been farmer complaints about damage from aphids, thrips and sap-sucking insects, but these are believed not to be serious. Moreover, they seem confined to northern Gujarat districts such as Sabakantha and Banaskantha, where cotton is anyway grown only on a small scale. As of now, it’s the pink bollworm that needs watching — in a state which is headed for Assembly elections later this year and where farm votes count.

