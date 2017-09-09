GSTN glitches, revenue worries at meet; body of ministers to look for solutions

Many states have expressed a sense of nervousness regarding the revenue position of states and glitches in GSTN at the meeting, said a Finance Minister who did not wish to be named. (Representational) Many states have expressed a sense of nervousness regarding the revenue position of states and glitches in GSTN at the meeting, said a Finance Minister who did not wish to be named. (Representational)

At the 21st GST Council meeting held on Hyderabad on Saturday, several states highlighted numerous glitches in the GST Network — the IT backbone of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime — and conveyed their nervousness over the revenue position following the switch to the new regime.

“GSTN has major problems. We had much discussions and all that has to be settled, and a committee of ministers has been formed along with a committee of officers. Routinely it will go after it (glitches). Small and medium enterprises are suffering today, this has to be corrected,” West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra told reporters.

The group of ministers would look into glitches in the GSTN, and will talk to all stakeholders, Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said.

Several states raised the issue of liquidity constraints they were facing because the credit due to them from the Integrated GST (IGST) has not been disbursed yet.

To smoothen the liquidity flow to states, Drabu suggested parking the IGST credit with the Reserve Bank of India, so that states could earn interest on it until the time it is actually disbursed, it is learnt. “States such as Punjab and J&K are facing a problem with their revenues. J&K has gone for the first time into a special overdraft facility. There is a need for a transitional arrangement for liquidity management. For that, existing IGST credits need to be leveraged and the way it was suggested was to put it with RBI,” said the Finance Minister of another state.

BJP-ruled states, too, expressed a sense of nervousness regarding the revenue position of states and glitches in GSTN at the meeting, said a Finance Minister who did not wish to be named.

On GST returns, the Council has extended the deadline for GSTR-1 from September 10 to October 10, Drabu said. The facility of GSTR-3B, the return for recording summary of transactions, has been extended for four months, he added. The Council has decided to waive penalty and interest on late filing of returns, Goa Panchayat Minister Mouvin Godinho said.

