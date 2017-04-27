Grain buy target unlikely to be met

The targeted procurement from these states this year is 11.5 mt, 7.5 mt, 8.5 mt, 1.75 mt and 3 mt, respectively, with Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and others together accounting for another 0.75 mt. The targeted procurement from these states this year is 11.5 mt, 7.5 mt, 8.5 mt, 1.75 mt and 3 mt, respectively, with Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and others together accounting for another 0.75 mt.

Wheat procurement by government agencies looks unlikely to reach the targeted 33 million tonnes (lt) — leave alone the all-time-high of 38.15 mt for the 2011-12 crop — despite the agriculture ministry’s claim of a record harvest of 96.64 mt this year.

As on April 25, the Food Corporation of India and state agencies had bought 21.45 mt of wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season (March-June), as against 18.81 mt for the corresponding period of last year. But the fact that the procurement for the entire last season was itself the lowest in six years makes the current level of purchases not as high as one would expect, more so given Krishi Bhawan’s record output projections.

Out of the 21.45 mt purchased so far, Punjab has contributed 9.37 mt, Haryana 6.59 mt, Madhya Pradesh 4.38 mt, Rajasthan 0.56 mt and Uttar Pradesh 0.54 mt. The targeted procurement from these states this year is 11.5 mt, 7.5 mt, 8.5 mt, 1.75 mt and 3 mt, respectively, with Bihar, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and others together accounting for another 0.75 mt.

“At the current rate, 28 mt is what seems more likely (11 mt Punjab, 8 mt Haryana, 7 mt MP, and one mt each UP and Rajasthan). That can go up to 30 mt if Punjab, Haryana, MP and Rajasthan give an additional 0.5 mt each,” say trade sources. UP’s procurement crossing one mt, they believe, seems difficult because open market prices in most mandis there are ruling above the Centre’s minimum support price of Rs 1,625 per quintal.

It raises a fundamental question: Why are mandi rates trading above or just around the MSP, when a supposedly record crop is being harvested. On top of this, the country has imported 6 mt of wheat, which should be further augmenting domestic availability and actually causing some kind of glut in the market. That this is not happening and nor has there been any dramatic surge in procurement makes the current production estimates appear somewhat optimistic.

But there is no doubt this year’s crop is better than that of 2015-16 — and which should help in replenishing stocks in public godowns.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 1:26 am