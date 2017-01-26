Govt yet to take final view on levying BCTT: Finance ministry

The government has not yet taken a final view on the recommendations of the high-powered Chief Ministers’ panel for levying a Banking Cash Transaction Tax (BCTT) on cash deals of Rs 50,000 and above, the finance ministry said in a release.

“The media has reported various aspects of the recommendations made by the Committee, including the recommendation relating to levy of BCTT on transactions of Rs 50,000 and above. It is informed that the government has not yet taken any final view on the recommendations of the Committee. The recommendations will be carefully examined and appropriate decisions will be taken in due course,” the release said.

The committee of state chief ministers on digital payments, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had submitted its interim report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Among other things, the panel recommended a cap on cash in all types of large sized transactions and a levy on cash deals beyond Rs 50,000 as it sought to discourage the use of physical currency. It also suggested a host of incentives for payments by cards and other digital means.

In a statement, the ministry today said the recommendations will be carefully examined and appropriate decisions will be taken in due course.

The committee was set up to examine and recommend measures for implementation of digital payment solutions after the government scrapped high-denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November.

The panel of chief ministers has also suggested that relief be provided to merchants engaging in digital transactions by not levying any retrospective taxes on them.