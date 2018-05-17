Govt to push wage code, table social security code in Monsoon Session

Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour Minister. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour Minister. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

The government will try for the passage of Wage Code Bill in the Monsoon session of Parliament, labour and employment minister Santosh Gangwar said, adding that the Standing Committee on Labour has finalised its report and is expected to submit it soon.

The government will also try to table the Labour Code on Social Security 2018 in Parliament in the Monsoon Session, he added.

“In the new changing circumstances, it’s necessary to change laws keeping in mind the welfare of workers and their role in boosting economic growth of the country. We are working on converting them into four codes. Have tabled the Minimum Wages Bill. I have spoken to the Standing Committee’s Chairman. They will submit the report soon,” Gangwar said.

The draft of social security code was placed on the ministry’s website and public comments were invited and now the government will endeavour to table the bill in forthcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, Gangwar told reporters. “Also, working on other two codes as well. Working towards bringing them to Lok Sabha for discussion as soon as possible,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Dagmar Waltar, Director, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Decent Work Team for South Asia and Country office for India, said that globally 24 million jobs will be created by 2030. Quoting the ILO report ‘World Employment and Social Outlook 2018: Greening with jobs’ released this week, she said that the measures taken in the production and use of energy will lead to loss of around 259,000 jobs along with creation of around 3.0 million jobs, leading to a net increase of approximately 2.8 million jobs for India. The net addition of jobs “will be the result of the adoption of sustainable practices, including changes in the energy mix, the projected growth in the use of electric vehicles, and increases in energy efficiency in existing and future buildings,” she added.

