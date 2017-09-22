‘Govt to bring in standards for chemical products’

In order to stop imports of sub-standard chemicals in India, the Centre is working on bringing in standards for chemical products. “We don’t have good standards right now in the case of many chemicals. The better standards we set, the more demand for better chemicals will be there; chemicals which are less harmful and more amiable to environmental sustainability. In our ministry, we have set up a committee with the joint secretary who will start this work of setting standards in chemicals. We do not have a standards cell. We have had a discussion with BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards),” said Rajeev Kapoor, secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, while speaking at the inauguration of the “INDIA CHEM Gujarat 2017” event in Gandhinagar, on Thursday. A report to this effect was unveiled at the event.

