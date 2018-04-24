Govt replaces Gopal Singh as Coal India chief with Suresh Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has removed Gopal Singh from the position of acting Chairman of Coal India Ltd (CIL). Suresh Kumar, Additional Secretary of Coal, has been handed the charge of handling the responsibility on a temporary basis.

Singh, CMD of Central Coalfields, was earlier given additional charge as CIL Chairman in September. His tenure was recently extended till May.

The Indian Express had reported on April 4 that less than three months after his candidature for the top job at Coal India was rejected by the Public Enterprises Selection Board, Gopal Singh, was entrusted additional charge of chairman and managing director of the Rs 1.22 lakh crore state-owned firm by the Coal Ministry. Singh had been holding charge at the helm of since September 1, despite figuring in the list of six candidates rejected by the PESB when it conducted interviews for the post in June last year.

“Ministry of Coal has entrusted the additional charge of CMD, CIL to Suresh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoC (Ministry of Coal). He has assumed the additional charge as CMD, CIL with effect from April 23, 2018,” Coal India said in a filing to the BSE Monday.

Singh is expected to retain his post of the chairman of Central Coalfields Limited — a subsidiary of CIL.

